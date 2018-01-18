NEW DELHI: The Patiala House Court will continue hearing the disproportionate assets case involving former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday.

In the previous hearing, the Delhi Court on January 2 granted bail to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent Anand Chauhan, who was involved in the same case. The court also directed Chauhan to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

Chauhan was arrested in July last year in Chandigarh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), for not cooperating with the agency.

The ED in September, last year, had filed a chargesheet against Chauhan in the money laundering case, also involving Virbhadra Singh and others. He was instrumental in investing Rs 5 crore in LIC policies in the name of the Singh, including his wife and children.