BHOPAL: Ekatm Yatra, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s campaign for collection of metal pieces for the installation of a 108-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar, resulted in a scuffle between rival factions of the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Supporters of the BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Dewas seat, Manohar Untwal, and party MLA from the Agar seat, Gopal Parmar, got into a fight when the ‘yatra’ entered Agar Malwa district.The incident took place after Parmar did not hand over the saffron flag of the yatra to Untwal despite the parliamentarian trying hard to take it from him.

Subsequently, Untwal was pushed to the ground by Parmar’s men, triggering a full-fledged battle between the supporters of the two leaders. The police finally managed to escort Untwal to safety at the Agar-Malwa SP’s office. He remained at the SP’s office till Parmar’s supporters dispersed. Parmar said that he would raise the issue at the right party forum. Untwal said he had informed the party about the incident.

Gurjars up in arms against MP CM

Bhopal: A day after a video purportedly showing Shivraj Singh Chouhan slapping his security personnel Kuldip Gurjar during an election roadshow went viral, members of the Gurjar community set the CM’s effigy on fire in Morena and demanded a public apology. The community has decided to vote against the BJP in coming Assembly by-elections.