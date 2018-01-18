LUCKNOW: Five members of a family were killed around midnight when the car they were travelling in was blinded by fog and fell in a roadside pond in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened on the road between Jajupara and Shahadat Nagar in Hardoi. The car was pulled out by the police and the bodies were fished out in the wee hours.

Police informed that Munne (50) was returning from a family wedding from Sitapur when the accident occurred. The deceased have been identified as Rukhsana, Darkas, Munne, Gulrez and Aashiq Ali.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.