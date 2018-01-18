The brutal rape and murder of a 15 year-old dalit girl in Haryana has sent shockwaves across the state.(AP image used for representational purpose only)

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police today said the body of a 19-year-old youth, who was named in the FIR as the alleged abductor in the savage rape and murder case of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in Kurukshetra district, showed no sign of external or internal injuries.

The youth's body was found on Tuesday night from the Bhakhra Canal at Budehra head near Jyotisar.

Police said today the post-mortem examination had been conducted by a board of doctors from the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonepat.

"No external or internal injury was found on the body, according to the postmortem report. No fracture was also found in any part," a senior police official of Kurukshetra police said over phone today.

However, he said final opinion about the exact cause of his death can be given after the chemical analysis of the viscera, which will be done at Forensic Sciences Laboratory at Madhuban in Karnal district.

The police officer said that videography of the postmortem was done.

To a question, he said at the moment police was investigating the case from all angles.

"At this moment we are not ruling out anything and all angles are being investigated," he said when asked to comment on media reports that "honour killing" angle was also under the scanner of police.

"Our teams are at work. We have detained some people and are questioning them," he said.

Kurukshetra Police had earlier said the body of the Class XII student was found in a decomposed condition and was identified by his parents from a tattoo on his arm.

Police had earlier launched a hunt to nab the accused who is alleged to have abducted the girl from Kurukshetra when she went to attend a tuition class.

Both the teenagers went to the same private school in their village in Kurukshetra, police said. The two had gone missing after they left separately for tuition classes last week.

The youth had been named as the alleged abductor in a complaint lodged by the girl's family after the teenager had gone missing last week from her village in Kurukshetra after leaving home to attend a tuition class.

"On the complaint of the girl's parents, we were treating the youth as a suspect for kidnapping," Kurukshetra SP, Abhishek Garg had said yesterday.

The Class X girl student's half-naked body was found on Saturday from near the bank of a canal in a village in Jind district after she had gone missing last Tuesday.

The girl's family had alleged that local police did not immediately act upon the complaint lodged with them when the girl had gone missing.

The girl was brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated and some of the vital organs ruptured, police had said earlier.

The incident triggered nationwide outrage, with the opposition Congress slamming the Khattar government over its alleged failure to ensure safety and security of women.

Alleging complete breakdown of law and order machinery, the Congress had demanded dismissal of the M L Khattar led BJP government and imposition of the President's rule in the state.

The shocking incident came close on the heels of another incident last month, in which a six-year-old girl was brutally raped and killed in Haryana's Uklana area in Hisar district.

Besides, an 11-year-old girl was also raped and killed in a separate incident in Panipat last week while a 23-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and then gang-raped in a moving car in Faridabad.