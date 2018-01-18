CHANDIGARH: In a major jolt to the Punjab Government, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today set aside the appointment of Suresh Kumar, chief principal secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

The single bench of Justice Rajan Gupta stated that Kumar was holding a public office without any authority of law and was holding the post in violation of Article 166(3) of the Constitution.

His appointment had come under judicial scanner after a petition was filed by advocate Ramandeep Singh through counsel HS Brar. The appointment was challenged on the grounds that it was against the Constitutional scheme and accepted norms. Referring to the appointment letter laying down terms and conditions, Brar had asserted the tenure of Suresh Kumar was made co-terminus with the government.

He has been delegated the powers to oversee the functioning of principal secretary to the chief minister which is a cadre post. “Thus, a public office has been usurped by a retired IAS officer. This apart, there is no provision in the rules for bestowing the rank of a cabinet secretary on a retired officer,” Brar had told the court.

Kumar was immediately appointed Chief Principal Secretary in the rank of Cabinet Secretary in the Union Government after the government took over in March 2017. He had retired as Additional Chief Secretary (Development) in April 2016. He had served as Principal Secretary to Capt Amarinder Singh when he was the CM from 2002 to 2007.

An upright and honest officer, Kumar is considered close to Amarinder. A 1983 batch IAS officer, Kumar was a post graduate in commerce from Delhi University. He had started his career as a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Talwandi Sabo. He had headed important departments such as Irrigation, Power and Development during his long administrative career. When SAD-BJP government came to power in 2007 the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had retained Kumar in the important portfolio of irrigation and power.

Sources said that never before such an appointment has been done by the state government.

In a similar instance, when Mayawati was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2007 to 2012, an officer Shashank Shekhar Singh was then appointed as cabinet secretary in her government for five years. He was not even an IAS officer but a pilot by profession.