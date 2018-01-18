MUMBAI: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be engaging with Indian CEOs at a power breakfast session on Thursday, following which he will attend a business seminar.

Netanyahu, who is on a six-day official visit to India, is slated to lay a wreath at Taj Hotel and pay a visit to Nariman House - Chabad Centre.

He will also reach out to Bollywood personalities through an exclusive 'Shalom Bollywood' event that aims at exploring business opportunities for Indian filmmakers in Israel.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, who arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, were given a grand welcome to the city by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and are being stationed at the Taj Hotel here.

In lieu of this, security has been beefed up in and around the hotel, with additional deployment of security personnel in the vicinity.

Many diversions are being created in the area, and all vehicles passing by are being thoroughly checked by security personnel to ensure the safety of the couple.