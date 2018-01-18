RS PURA: A Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan was killed as Pakistani resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in R S Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

As the exchange of fire is underway, BSF personnel are retaliating.

This comes less than two days after four Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in the cross-border firing initiated by the former in Poonch sector.

Further details are awaited.