JAMMU: A Swedish skier was killed in an avalanche while his compatriot was rescued alive on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort.

Police said two Swedish skiers got trapped under an avalanche in Affarwat peaks of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

"One skier. identified as Daniel from Sweden, has died while police teams successfully rescued another Swedish skier named Benjamin who was also trapped under the avalanche," police said.

Authorities had issued an avalanche warning for the area. It was not immediately known how the Swedish skiers were allowed to undertake the adventure when an avalanche warning was in force, officials said.