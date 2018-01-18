KURUKSHETRA: Kin of the alleged abductor in the savage rape and murder case of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in Haryana’s Jind claimed they were tortured by the police officials.

Two brothers of the suspected accused, aged 15 and 16, who were nabbed by the police, alleged that they were beaten up brutally by them on grounds of interrogation.

The body of the 19-year old youth, who was named in the FIR as the alleged abductor in the savage rape and murder case of the 15-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Kurukshetra district, was found on Wednesday.

The suspected accused was reportedly missing since January 9.

Police claimed no injury marks were found on the body, adding that postmortem was underway.

“It is too early to determine the cause of death. We have 12 teams who are looking into the matter of the girl and the boy. Postmortem is underway,” said Dalip Singh, Station House Office, Jhansa.

On a related note, the 15-year-old girl was brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated and some of the vital organs ruptured.

The half-naked body of the minor, who was missing since last Tuesday after she left home for tuition classes, was found with injury marks near a canal in Budhakhera village of Jind district.