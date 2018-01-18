PUNE: A 51-year-old man was stabbed in his private parts allegedly by a friend after he made lewd comments about his wife while consuming liquor near Uruli Kanchan village in district, police said today.

The incident occurred when Devak Desai (51), who works at a poultry farm in Peth village near Ururli Kanchan, was consuming liquor with his friend Sunil Katke last night.

"Both were consuming liquor together and after gulping few pegs, Katke started leaving. However, Desai insisted him to stay and have more liquor," a Loni Kalbhor police station officer said.

He said when Katke refused to stay back, Desai allegedly made some lewd comments about his wife.

The official said Katke left the spot seething for his home, located nearby, only to return after some time with a knife.

On his return, he stabbed Desai on his private parts and also on his face.

The official said Desai wrote down Katke's name with his blood on floor to leave behind a clue for the police in case he loses life.

After police received information about the incident, they rushed Desai to a private hospital, where he is recuperating and is said to be out of danger.

The accused was arrested today and booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.