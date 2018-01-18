MUMBAI; The Coast Guard said today that the body of the last passenger missing following the Pawan Hans- ONGC chopper crash on Saturday was recovered this evening.

It said the victim has been identified as VKBL Babu.

"The mortal remains of all passengers including the pilots aboard the chopper have been recovered," it said.

According to the statement, "most of the aircraft debris, including critical components such as engines, landing gear, cockpit and flight data recorder, main and tail gear boxes had been collected by Coast Guard, ONGC and Naval ships and handed over for investigation." "The search for survivors and debris of the aircraft has been terminated by Commander Coast Guard Western Region," it said.

Coast Guard officials said the force was maintaining a high-level of coordination with ONGC and other agencies to ascertain the reason for the helicopter crash that killed all seven people on board.