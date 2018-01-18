NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards for 2016 to an eminent group of musicians, dancers, and theatre artists.

In a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, four eminent artists and scholars in performing arts were conferred fellowships of the Akademi, namely Arvind Parikh, R Vedavalli, Ram Gopal Bajaj and Sunil Kothari. Furthermore, 43 artists received the Akademi Awards.

President Kovind while speaking at the event opined that art has the power to connects people with culture.

“While singing or listening to the national anthem, every citizen rises above his/her personal aspirations. Artists should use this power of art in the interest of our society and country,” he said.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships (Akademi Ratna) and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) are national honours bestowed by the government on performing artists as well as teachers and scholars in the field of performing arts.