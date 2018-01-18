UP CM Yogi Adityanath met the student of Class 1 of Brightland School who was injured after another student attacked him. (ANI)

LUCKNOW: The principal of the private school in Lucknow where a Class I student was stabbed inside a toilet by a senior girl student, has been arrested for covering up the incident and tampering with evidence. The principal had failed to inform the police about the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the victim at KGMU Trauma Centre on Thursday and enquired about his medical condition from the doctors. Lucknow SSP Deepak Kumar said the boy was attacked with a vegetable knife.

Ritik, was attacked in the toilet of Brightland School in Triveni Nagar locality by his senior, in a chilling reminder of the murder of class II student Pradyuman Thakur in a Gurgaon school last year.

“We have recovered the weapon from the spot. We have also sent the hair of the accused found on the body of the victim for DNA profiling. The accused will soon be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.”

The SSP said the Class VI girl was being questioned by women police officers in plain clothes. She committed the crime because she wanted to get the school closed, police said.The Aliganj police registered an FIR under Sections 324 and 325 of the IPC against unidentified persons on a complaint by the school management.

Police have detained two persons in connection with the incident that took place on January 16 and identified the girl, who is also student of the school, who had allegedly attacked him.

"The girl is about 11 years old and studies in class 7.

For getting the school closed, the girl attacked Ritik," police said, adding that detailed probe is still on.

School director Veena Vyassaid, “I am taking all precautions in view of the Ryan International school case. We are also looking at whether it is due to the deadly Blue Whale Challenge game.”The seven-year-old boy was found in a pool of blood in the school’s washroom after being stabbed in the chest and abdomen on Tuesday morning.The boy, who was taken to KGMU Trauma Centre by the school authorities, told the police that the accused girl took him to the washroom and stabbed him.

The victim's father Rajesh had yesterday said, "I was informed by the school that my son is injured. He has been attacked with knife by a girl." The boy was rushed to the Trauma Centre and his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Dr Sandeep Tewari, who was treating the boy, said the victim had deep wounds on chest and stomach that "seem to have been inflicted with a knife-like sharp object".

An FIR was lodged in connection yesterday.

Panic gripped the school a day after the incident took place when other parents came to know about the matter and charged the school administration with trying to hush up the case.

Taking note of the incident after the picture of the wounded boy went viral on social media and TV channels, District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) Mukesh Kumar Singh issued a notice to the school seeking clarification as to why legal action should not be initiated against it.

"The school has not provided information to our office regarding the incident after registration of the FIR. A clarification has been sought from the school," Singh said.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman of Gurgaon's Ryan International School was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon in the school's washroom in September last year in which a 16-year-old student has been charged with committing the crime.

(with PTI inputs)