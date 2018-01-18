CHANDIGARH: In the wake of five incidents of rape in five days in the state, the Haryana Chief Minister was on Wednesday summoned to Delhi by BJP national president Amit Shah as demands for Manohar Lal Khattar’s ouster grew.Rape cases were recently reported from Kurukshetra, Jind, Panipat, Pinjore and Faridabad, and on Wednesday, a three-year-old was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old neighbour in Hisar.

Meanwhile, the body of a 19-year-old youth who was the main accused in the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl recently, was found in the Bhakra canal near Kurukshetra.

This is not the first time Khattar’s handling of state affairs is being questioned, the government had been severely criticised earlier for its handling of the violence following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction and the Jat reservation issue.

It is learnt that though the party leadership is satisfied with the CM’s functioning, Amit Shah gave Khattar flak over the recent incidents of rape and murder in the state. Shah’s scheduled February visit to the state was also discussed. Khattar described the recent incidents of violence against women as unfortunate and assured the people that the government would take all measures to arrest the culprits and put them behind bars. He urged political parties not to politicize such issues.

“Police officers have been directed to expedite patrolling in their respective areas. Three Inspector General-level officers have been transferred. A number of initiatives are being taken to further improve policing. Apart from ‘Dial 100 Project’, we will launch ‘1090 project’ so that women in danger can immediately contact police. We have also set up special courts for speedy trials of such cases,” he said.