NEW DELHI: The Centre has called upon all the states to send river inter-linking proposals in order to increase the country’s irrigation potential.

An announcement in this regard was made by Union Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari at the 14th meeting of the Special Committee for Inter-linking of Rivers in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The move comes even as India’s first river inter-linking project, connecting Ken in Madhya Pradesh and Betwa in Uttar Pradesh, is yet to take off.

Gadkari said over 40 inter-linking proposals of Himalayan and peninsular rivers were already under consideration in the ministry, and that new proposals to inter-link other rivers can be taken up in the second phase.

“River connectivity to transfer surplus water of rivers originating in Himalayan valley and peninsular India is under consideration. I have asked the states to work out a similar plan for other rivers,” he said.Gadkari, however, said while implementing the projects, rehabilitation of displaced persons must be fully ensured.