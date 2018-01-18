Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti announcing the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. | PTI

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the schedule for legislative assembly polls for Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

Polling in Tripura will be held on 18 February. Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on on 27 February, said A K Joti the chief election commissioner.

"The model code of conduct comes into effect from today. Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura all have 60 seats each. EVM and VVPAT will be used in all three states, first level checks have been completed," he further added.

The counting for all three states on 3 March.

The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively.