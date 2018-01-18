NEW DELHI: Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s exhortations for wider public debate on holding simultaneous elections, the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, a training and research academy headed by BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, in partnership with the Indian Council for Social Research and Nehru Memorial Library, will meet representatives of various political outfits over two days in Mumbai to arrive at a road map for “one nation, one election”.

“There’s, by and large, an understanding across the political spectrum on holding simultaneous polls,” said Sahashrabuddhe.

