A day after an eight-year-old boy died in cross-firing between police and a gang of criminals in Mathura, two police constables Saurabh Sharma and Udham Singh were suspended for failing to immediately attend to the boy after he was struck by a stray bullet, according to ANI.

The nursery school student, Madhav was playing in a nearby park when a bullet fired by the gangsters hit him.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to his family. An inquiry is underway.

Police on Wednesday had come to know of the whereabouts of a robbery accused, who was hiding in a field in Mohanpura, following which they proceeded to nab them. As the gang of criminals tried to flee, a round of firing began, which, by mistake, hit Madhav, who was playing in the vicinity. Unable to cope with this, both the police and the criminal fled the spot immediately.

As soon as the news of Madhav being shot at reached his family, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he ultimately succumbed to his wound.

While Madhav’s kin alleged irresponsibility on behalf of the police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapnil Mamgai said an investigation is being carried out in the matter, adding that full support will be extended to the family at this hour of grief.

