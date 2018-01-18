BHOPAL: The controversy triggered by a video purportedly showing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slap and push away one of his official security personnel during a recent election road show in Madhya Pradesh is anything, but dying down.

With the concerned security personnel identified as Kuldip Gurjar hailing from the Gurjar community, the community members burnt the effigy of the MP CM in Morena town ((475 km from state capital Bhopal) over the reported incident and handed over a memorandum to the local administration, seeking apology from the BJP government and the CM over the matter.

The protest which was staged under the banner of the Akhil Bhartiya Yuva Gurjar Mahasabha, Morena saw Gurjar community members vowing to teach the ruling BJP lesson in the polls, both in the two coming assembly by-polls in Kolaras and Mungaoli seats, as well as the 2018 assembly elections.

“A member of our outfit rang on Kuldip’s cell-phone which is sounding switched off. The community members and his kin fear that his cell-phone has been seized and more action could be taken against him, after the ignominy of being slapped and pushed away by the CM himself. We demand apology from the CM and the state government, failing which we will make the movement more vigorous in other parts of the state. We’ll show black flags to the CM, when he comes for campaigning in by-poll bound Kolaras and Mungaoli and teach the ruling party the right lesson in the 2018 polls as well,” said Gurjar community leader Virendra Singh Harsana.

Back in Bhopal, the state unit of the Akhil Bhartiya Gurjar Mahasabha released an official statement condemning the reported assault by CM on the security personnel, who belonged to Gurjar community. The outfit’s state spokesperson Hakim Singh Gurjar said the statewide movement will be launched if the CM didn’t apologize for the act which has gone viral over social media.

The video shared by CNN-News 18:

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slaps an alleged bodyguard during a rally in Sardarpur. More on this with CNN-News18's @manojsharmabpl pic.twitter.com/Rgn6nPSDo5 — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 16, 2018

The Gurjar community has significant influence in districts of Gwalior-Chambal region, including Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Shivpuri and Datia.

Also, the members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) went to the MP Nagar police station in Bhopal on Wednesday and handed over a memorandum addressed to the state DGP, demanding lodging a criminal case against the CM under Section 332 and 354 of IPC.

The chief minister, meanwhile, addressing a public meeting at Tarana in Ujjain district said that during the previous Congress government in the state, no commoner could even come close to then CM, forget about touching the CM. “But if anyone from common public fails in meeting me due to security restrictions, I politely ensure that the security doesn’t become a hurdle between me and the commoners,” said Chouhan.

The video possibly shot in urban local body bound Sardarpur town of Dhar district had purportedly shown the CM walking in support of party candidates in a road show. During the road show, the CM was seen slapping and pushing away one of his official security staff, after the security personnel came in between the CM and the commoners eager to meet Chouhan.