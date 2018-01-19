NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended a dinner session on Thursday with the Goods and Services Tax Council (GST), headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The two leaders, who are opposing parties in a defamation case, were seen sitting beside one another during the session, as per images released by the official twitter handle of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Also present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Food & supply and Environment Minister Imran Hussain, and other dignitaries from different states, along with members of the GST Council.

On a related note, Jaitley had filed a civil defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders, including Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chaddha and Deepak Bajpai, after they accused him of indulging in corruption during his tenure as the president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) from 2000 to 2013.

In his complaint, Jaitley accused Kejriwal and others of defaming and sought Rs 10 crore as damages.