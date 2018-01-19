BHOPAL: THE management of a private school in Bhopal has been summoned by the Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) for allegedly expelling a Class I girl student who was raped by her father in 2013.

The commission has also asked the district probation officer of Bhopal to conduct a probe into the matter to ensure that the student is enrolled again at the same school at the earliest.The seven-year-old girl came to the commission’s office on Thursday with her father’s brother and sister-in-law.

In a complaint, the woman said that two years ago, the school had allowed the girl to be enrolled on the basis of their below poverty line card, through which the couple had submitted to the school management that they were the minor’s guardians.

“But now the school is not allowing the girl to study there until the name of her biological father (jailed till death for the rape) is mentioned in school records against her parents/guardian’s name,” the woman said.