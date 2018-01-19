The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have launched a retaliatory firing. The exchange of fire is still on.| PTI

JAMMU: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper and two civilians were killed and three others injured on Friday in indiscriminate firing and shelling by Pakistan Rangers on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said BSF Head Constable Jagpal Singh, injured in Samba district, succumbed to his injuries.

Two civilians were killed and three others were injured in Pakistani shelling on civilian facilities in Arnia sub-sector of RS Pura in Jammu district.

The injured civilians were shifted to a hospital.

The Pakistan Rangers resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing at 20 border outposts of the BSF along the international border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts on Friday, a police official said.

"The shelling and firing started at 6.40 am. and continued intermittently for over four hours. Indian positions effectively and strongly retaliated the Pakistani fire," a police source said.

Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in areas close to the international border that have been affected by Pakistan's violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

Panic has gripped the residents of border villages along the international border in the three districts, news reports say.

Technically, India and Pakistan are observing a ceasefire along the LoC and the Siachen Glacier since 2003. In reality, however, firing is almost a daily affair. However, so far the armies have refrained from using heavy calibre weapons, like the Bofors 155mm, beyond the 120mm mortar, and usually use small arms.

But the rhetoric from India, that is also being matched by Pakistan, may put both sides on an escalatory ladder.

Since 2016, the frequency and intensity of firing has increased manifold. On December 19, the government told Parliament that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire 771 times in 2017. Pakistan claimed that India violated the ceasefire 1300 times in 2017.

This year has opened with seven soldiers being killed in Indian firing. In addition, near Uri in Kashmir, Indian troops killed five militants who were attempting to cross the Jhelum river into India.

