Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu with Moshe Holtzberg and his grandparents after unveiling a plaque for the Living Memorial, which will commemorate victims of the 2008 terrorist attacks, at Chabad House in Mumbai on Thursday | PTI

MUMBAI: Emotions, patriotism, business, cooperation and glamour marked the day in Mumbai for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

Chabad House is a unique blend of love and hatred for the people of Israel, Netanyahu said as he unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art Living Memorial at Nariman House, one of the places attacked during the November 26 terrorist attacks in 2008.

Netanyahu also had meetings with Indian business leaders and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where the focus was on cooperation in the field of agriculture. His day ended with a dinner meeting with Bollywood dignitaries.

Netanyahu unveiled a plaque that will serve as the cornerstone for the Living Memorial, in the presence of Moshe Holtzberg, the 11-year-old boy who lost his parents Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and Rivka at the Chabad House, where two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants had barged in and fired indiscriminately during the 2008 attacks.

“This place is a unique merge between love for Israeli people and hatred towards the people of Israel. The nation of Israel is known for salvation,” Netanyahu said in his address in Hebrew.At the business summit, Netanyahu stressed on the need to focus on innovation and stated that partnership between Israel and India was doing wonders.

“The job of governments like that of Prime Minister Modi and my own government is to facilitate your competitive advantages and ability to innovate,” Netanyahu said while addressing Indian business leaders at the Taj Mahal Hotel.Business executives present at the meeting included Ajay Piramal, Rahul Bajaj, Adi Godrej, Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Dilip Shanghvi, Ashok Hinduja and Chanda Kochhar.

During Netanyahu’s luncheon meeting with Fadnavis, a memorandum of understanding on creating a “water grid” in Marathwada was signed.