LUCKNOW: The principal of the private school in Lucknow where a Class I student was stabbed inside a toilet by a senior girl student, has been arrested for covering up the incident and tampering with evidence. The principal had failed to inform the police about the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the victim at KGMU Trauma Centre on Thursday and enquired about his medical condition from the doctors. Lucknow SSP Deepak Kumar said the boy was attacked with a vegetable knife. “We have recovered the weapon from the spot. We have also sent the hair of the accused found on the body of the victim for DNA profiling. The accused will soon be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.”

The SSP said the Class VI girl was being questioned by women police officers in plain clothes. She committed the crime because she wanted to get the school closed, police said.The Aliganj police registered an FIR under Sections 324 and 325 of the IPC against unidentified persons on a complaint by the school management.

School director Veena Vyassaid, “I am taking all precautions in view of the Ryan International school case. We are also looking at whether it is due to the deadly Blue Whale Challenge game.”The seven-year-old boy was found in a pool of blood in the school’s washroom after being stabbed in the chest and abdomen on Tuesday morning.

The boy, who was taken to KGMU Trauma Centre by the school authorities, told the police that the accused girl took him to the washroom and stabbed him.