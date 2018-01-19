NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday asked the government to come clear on alleged about fresh Chinese troops build-up in the Doklam region and asked it should specifically state whether some helipads or bunkers have been established or not.

"MEA statement does not say a word about the alleged construction by Chinese Army as depicted in satellite imagery. Please be specific if Chinese have constructed concrete posts, seven helipads, new trenches and placed several dozen armoured vehicles in Doklam," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet.

His remarks came after the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry reports in a section of the media about fresh Chinese troops build-up in the Doklam region on the India-China-Bhutan trijunction as "inaccurate and mischievous" and that the status quo at the face-off site has not been altered.

Reports in a section of the media, citing satellite images, suggested there has been a fresh build-up of Chinese troops in Doklam.

Earlier in the day, the Congress has also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj of misleading the nation over Chinese troops occupying Doklam plateau, saying that India's security and strategic interests have been compromised.

