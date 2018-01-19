There is a Japenese proverb which says, ‘If one can do it, you can do it. If no one can do it, I must do it’. In the Indian scenario, this proverb can be rewritten as: ‘If one can do it, let him do it. If no one can do it, what can I do?’ And in Kerala, where I come from, this proverb can further be modified as: ‘If one can do it, don’t let him do it. And if it can be done, let Bengalis do it’.

Swami Amritas- warupananda Puri

Somehow, this attitude is gradually becoming central to our lives. Though we may feel this is a massive problem and our scope of impact is minuscule, Amma (Mata Amritanandamayi Devi) says each of us is like a candle. While a single candle would be insufficient to vanquish darkness, when all candles come together, there’s no way we can’t triumph. Our education system should help develop this understanding of oneness and harmony. Actually, principles to lead a happy life are simple; it is human intellect that makes everything complicated. Maybe we need a demonetisation of education, which flushes all misconceptions out of our system.

(Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri is Vice-Chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math)