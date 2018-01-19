This incident comes less than a month after around 14 people were killed in the massive fire that broke out at Kamala Mills compound in the same locality here in the wee hours of December 29, 2017.

MUMBAI: A fire broke out in the late hours of Thursday night at the Navrang studio here in Lower Parel area.

As soon as reports of the fire were conveyed to the fire brigade, around 12 vehicles arrived at the spot and began operations to douse the flame.



“This building has not been functional for nearly 20 years now. The fire broke out in the fourth floor of the building. Operations are still underway,” Deputy Chief Fire Officer R Chaudhary told reporters here.

While the cause of fire remains unknown, it is said that the condition of the building is poor, and can collapse at any time.

This incident comes less than a month after around 14 people were killed and 12 suffered critical injuries in the massive fire that broke out at the Kamala Mills compound in the same locality here in the wee hours of December 29, 2017.

No casualties have been reported from the studio complex.

Further details are awaited.