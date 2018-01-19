GURUGRAM, HARYANA: One out of the two accused in the gang-rape of a girl here on Thursday has been arrested by the police.

“Based on the information given by the victim, we have arrested one accused, Pawan. We will soon arrest the second accused as well. Our investigation is underway,” said Ravindra Kumar, Public Relations Officer of the Gurugram Police.

The victim, a BA second-year student, was allegedly gang-raped by two boys here in Farukhnagar.

The incident took place on Monday when the accused abducted the victim in a car and raped her.