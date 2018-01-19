Picturesque wetland to get a facelift

The picturesque Dipor Beel, which is Assam’s only Ramsar site located on the outskirts of Guwahati, is set to get a facelift. The state government will soon form a conservation and development authority for the beel (wetland). According to civic authorities, the step is also aimed at improving the economic condition of people living around the wetland. The Dipor Beel provides a livelihood, directly or indirectly, livelihood to the locals of 14 surrounding villages. The beel, which is a tourist hotspot, attracts migratory birds each year. However, encroachment poses a serious threat to its existence.

Women govt employees have reason to smile

The women employees of Janata Bhawan, the Assam secretariat, may now have a reason to smile, thanks to the state government. The Sarbananda Sonowal government has requisitioned six buses from the Assam State Transport Corporation exclusively for them. They are now using these vehicles to go to office and return home. Earlier, most of them were required to board the ever-crowded private buses, which ply according to the whims and fancies of the drivers. The government has plans to open two creches at the secretariat for the children of the women employees. Providing buses to them was a Budget promise of the government.

Excel in Class XII boards, take home a scooter

Girls excelling in Class XII board exams in Assam can now take home a scooter. The Assam government has distributed scooters to 1,000 girl students – many of them from Guwahati – for their excellence in last year’s exams. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the bonanza was part of his government’s endeavour to accelerate women’s empowerment. Expressing confidence that it will motivate girls to study hard, he also asserted that through quality higher education, the government was aiming at bringing about qualitative changes in the lives of people. Earlier, the free textbooks were distributed to government school students up to Class X.

Street urchins a new headache for police

Street urchins have emerged as a new headache for the police at Guwahati railway station and its surroundings. The children – mostly orphans – often rob train and bus passengers of their belongings by taking advantage of their innocence. Given their tender age, people rarely suspect them. Even if they are nabbed by people, they are let off due to sympathy as they are poor and homeless. The police say there have been several instances of the kids, aged between 10 and 12 years, returning to the same work after spending time in juvenile centres. They sweep coaches of passenger trains and live on the money passengers give them.



