SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government will provide products of Baba Ramdev-founded Patanjali at its fair price shops, a minister said on Friday.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kishan Kapoor said the government would provide products, including food items, beverages, spices, homecare, juices and pulses, to consumers at fair price stores of the state Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Consumer Affairs Corporation.

Keeping in view the demand of Patanjali products, a decision was taken at a meeting here between the minister and officials of Patanjali Ayurveda -- once a small pharmacy but now an FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods) giant.

He said Patanjali was producing hundreds of consumer products and efforts would be made to provide products of daily use in a phased manner.

The minister said by the end of February, all the formalities should be completed to make the products available.