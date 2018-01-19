NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case till January 22.

Earlier on January 4, Karti, an accused in the alleged INX media case, appealed the top court seeking its approval to allow him to travel abroad for 10 days on January 10 for business purpose.

However, earlier the apex court had allowed Karti to travel abroad for his daughter's admission in the UK.

Earlier on January 2, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Karti in the case. The agency has asked him to appear before it on January 11.

It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.

A lookout notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 18 prevented Karti from traveling abroad without the investigating agency's permission.

The apex court also rejected Karti's plea after the CBI opposed it, saying he might tamper with the evidence, which is very crucial for the ongoing investigation, in the country.

Following this, in November, the Supreme Court allowed Karti to travel abroad for his daughter's admission in the UK. He was allowed to go abroad from December 1 to December 10, but with certain terms and conditions.