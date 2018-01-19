J-K: Four policemen injured in grenade blast in Pulwama
By PTI | Published: 19th January 2018 05:09 PM |
Last Updated: 19th January 2018 06:07 PM |
SRINAGAR: Four policemen were injured in a grenade explosion in south Kashmir's Pulwama district today, police said.
"A grenade exploded near Tehsil office in Pulwama resulting in minor injuries to four policemen," a police officer said.
He said all the injured are stated to be stable.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.