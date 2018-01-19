The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers. | Image Courtesy: @ANI

SRINAGAR: Four policemen were injured in a grenade explosion in south Kashmir's Pulwama district today, police said.

"A grenade exploded near Tehsil office in Pulwama resulting in minor injuries to four policemen," a police officer said.

He said all the injured are stated to be stable.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.