NEW DELHI: The impasse between the top four judges of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India continues.This was the picture that emerged after their second meeting in three days on the invitation of the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra at his chambers on Thursday.

The meeting with the four dissenting judges, justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, lasted about 15 minutes.

Responding to Misra’s suggestion during the last meeting that they formulate a solution to the points raised at their extraordinary press conference on January 12, the four judges offered a draft proposal to him.

They demanded transparency in the allocation of cases and sought a revamp of the administration of the Supreme Court.Sources claimed CJI Misra appeared to have sought time. There was no confirmation as to when the next meeting would take place.The medical admissions scam, which triggered the crisis, was also discussed at the meeting.

Justice Chelameswar was the first to arrive for the meeting. In the evening, he left Delhi for a personal engagement and will resume work only next week. Justice Chelameswar couldn’t go to work on Wednesday because of indisposition.

At Thursday’s meeting, a source close to one of the four judges said there were other judges who have been actively having parleys with the CJI and the four dissenting judges to resolve the crisis.

They included justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao, who had visited Justice Chelameswar’s official residence here more than once since the January 12 news conference.The top four judges had gone public with their grievances against the Chief Justice of India, saying “unless the judiciary was preserved, democracy can’t be protected in the country.”

Meanwhile, a bench headed by the CJI Dipak Misra on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the media from publishing, discussing and politicising the issues raised by the four judges.

The bench said it would look into the matter only after the court Registry took the petition on record and listed it for hearing.

On January 12, the four top judges had said that the Supreme Court owed a responsibility to the institution and the nation.They said they were speaking out now as their attempts to get the Chief Justice to address the judicial crisis had gone unanswered.

