KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress student body leader surrendered before a court today after a girl student accused him of harassment and assault and met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking action against him.

Sahid Hasan Khan, general secretary of the Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) at Rishra Bidhan Chandra College, surrendered before the Srirampur court in Hooghly district.

The accused, who was accompanied by a large number of his supporters, was sent to a 14-day judicial remand by the court.

The girl, a student of the college, had alleged in her police complaint that she was assaulted with an intent of sexual abuse by Khan, who is the leader of the TMCP-run students' union at the institution.

The girl met Banerjee at her residence this morning and apprised her of the incident.

"I am totally satisfied with the assurance given by the chief minister," she later told a vernacular television news channel.

On Khan being sent to judicial remand, the final year undergraduate student said she only wanted her safety to be assured so that she could go to college.

Khan surrendered before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate's (SDJM) court in Srirampur and his lawyer prayed for bail.

The lawyer claimed that the allegations levelled against his client were false and pointed out that the girl had filed the police complaint after a delay of several days.

The public prosecutor opposed the bail plea and submitted that the accused was charged under non-bailable sections of the IPC and that the allegation against him was serious -- assault with an intent to outrage the modesty of a woman.

After hearing both sides, SDJM Mrinal Kanti Mondal rejected the bail plea and sent the accused to judicial remand till February 2. The magistrate also called for the case diary by January 29.

The incident had allegedly occurred on December 4, 2017 in the common room of the college.

A complaint was filed by the girl at the Rishra police station yesterday.