QUETTA: Balochistan activist Mama Qadeer Baloch has levelled serious allegations against the Pakistan government, including the kidnapping of Indian Naval Officer Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran.

In a TV interview, Baloch said, "Pakistani terrorists are behind the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran. His name is Mullah Omar, an Iranian Baloch, who brought Jadhav to Maskey in Balochistan and handed over to the Pakistan Army."

He further said that Jadhav was falsely accused and tortured to confess his involvement in Balochistan.

"Jadhav was tortured and forced to confess his involvement in Balochistan. The reality is, Jadhav is not behind any terror activities in Balochistan," he said.

The Baloch activist highlighted that it's impossible for an outsider to enter Balochistan as the authorities have strict security in the province.

"How can Jadhav enter and live in Balochistan? Jadhav’s arrest is deliberate to blackmail India. There is no proof with Pakistan and Iran against Jadhav," he said.

Baloch alleged that Pakistani agencies such as Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) are behind the enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

"Situation in Balochistan is turning bad to worse because of Pakistani agencies, which run terror factories," he said.

"Pakistan has produced terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin," he added.

The Baloch activist mentioned that there are 45,000 missing persons in Balochistan.

"We have a list of missing persons in Balochistan. In 2004, a government official confessed to having abducted 4,000 people in Balochistan. Former Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also confessed to arresting thousands of Baloch," he said.

"We want Pakistan government and army to produce the abducted Baloch people in court. We have been receiving tortured and mutilated bodies of them," he added.

Baloch also said that he is constantly getting threats. However, he said he will continue to raise his voice against the atrocities being carried out by Pakistani authorities against Baloch people.