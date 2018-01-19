JAMMU: Pandemonium marred the proceedings of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Friday as the opposition again created an uproar over the murder of a minor girl in Kathua district.

As the speaker took his seat to start the day's proceedings, MLAs of opposition National Conference (NC) and the Congress stood up to protest against the murder of an 8-year-old girl belonging to a nomad 'Bakerwal' (Goatherd) family in Kathua district.

The girl had been abducted last week and her body was found in Hira Nagar area of Kathua district on Wednesday.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri tried to calm the opposition by assuring that a special investigating team (SIT) had been formed to probe the murder, but the unrelenting opposition continued to raise uproar.

The MLAs of the ruling BJP raised the issue of Pakistan's ceasefire violation on the international border in which two civilians were killed and three others injured on Friday in Arnia area of Jammu district.

The BJP members demanded that a resolution be brought up in the house to condemn Pakistan firing on civilian habitations.

