NEW DELHI: Fringe group Rajput Karni Sena has refused to budge from their demand seeking a complete ban on Padmaavat even after the Supreme Court’s direction on Thursday that states can’t ban the movie.

Meanwhile some states, where the ban on the movie has been removed are looking at alternatives.

Karni Sena leader, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, asked social organisations across the country to make sure the movie is not shown in cinema halls.

“The movie should not run. Public should enforce a curfew at cinema halls”, Singh said.

Karni Sena’s Rajasthan chief Mahipal Singh Makrana said Rajputs would hit the streets against the release of the film.

“There will be janta curfew. Cinema hall owners are supporting us. The government, court, CBFC and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be responsible if there is any law and order problem,” Makrana said.

Hours later, there were reports from Bihar that about a dozen Karni Sena activists had targeted a cinema hall in Muzaffarpur district.Meanwhile, Haryana and Rajasthan said they were looking at alternatives.

“The Supreme Court gave the decision without listening to our side. We will also examine the decision and see if there is a scope for appealing against it,” said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has also said that they will look for a legal provision if possible.

“We respect the Supreme Court’s decision, will abide by it. My department and I will look for a legal provision, if one is possible, after reading SC’s decision and then we will move forward,” Kataria said.While Karni Sena commands influence on the Rajput vote-bank, most political parties are not willing to go against their diktat.