NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday said it will be “premature” to comment on anything on the Sunanda Pushkar death case, adding that one should not believe any source in this regard.

“The case is under investigation. It will be premature to make a comment on it now. Let us not believe in any source,” Delhi Police Chief Spokesperson Deependra Pathak told ANI.

The Delhi Police’s statements came after it was reported that the police has carried out a 'forensic psychology examination', a relatively new mode of investigation, on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and four of his associates in the death of Sunanda Pushkar.

Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.