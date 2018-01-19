The Supreme Court today rejected a plea seeking urgent hearing on a fresh PIL that sought cancellation of Censor Board's certificate granted to controversial Bollywood movie 'Padmaavat'.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud also trashed the submission that the screening of the movie may cause serious threat to life, property and law and order.

"Maintaining law and order is not our job. That is the job of the state. Prayer rejected," the bench said while refusing to accord urgent hearing on the fresh plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma.

The lawyer has sought cancellation of the U/A certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Padmaavat' on various grounds including the provisions of the Cinematograph Act.

"Yesterday, we have passed a reasoned order," the bench said adding that, once CBFC has granted the certificate, there was no scope of any interference.

The apex court on Thursday had thrown out the ban imposed on 'Padmaavat' by four BJP-ruled states, paving the way for the nationwide release on January 25 of the controversial film which had triggered violent protests by Rajput and right-wing groups.

Hours after the order, activists of Rajput group "Karni Sena" brandishing swords attacked a cinema hall in Muzaffarpur in Bihar and tore down posters of the movie, according to the police.

The film, which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, had faced opposition from various quarters, including the Rajput community, who allege the film distorted history and tarnished the image of the legendary Queen Padmini of Chittor.

Fringe group Rajput Karni Sena has refused to budge from their demand seeking a complete ban on Padmaavat even after the Supreme Court’s direction on Thursday that states can’t ban the movie.

Karni Sena’s Rajasthan chief Mahipal Singh Makrana said Rajputs would hit the streets against the release of the film.

“There will be janta curfew. Cinema hall owners are supporting us. The government, court, CBFC and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be responsible if there is any law and order problem,” Makrana said.

The movie, originally named Padmavati, was supposed to be released in December but was held up because of the protests, and the censor board finally cleared it recently after getting the name changed to Padmaavat.

(with inputs from agencies)