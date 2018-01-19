NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will hear the bail plea of Mohammad Aslam Wani, an alleged hawala dealer, in connection with a money laundering case involving Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah.

The court on Tuesday began the trial of Shah and Wani in connection with the decade-old case for alleged terror funding. It also sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to the bail plea filed by Shah by February 22.

Shah's wife filed an application before the court and requested for proper security and medical facilities to her husband in Tihar jail, and also raised questions about the security and medical issues.

In September last year, the ED had told the court that Shah admitted to receiving funds from Pakistan's terror outfits to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir and others parts of the country. His close aide Wani also admitted to his complicity in the crime, the ED said.

The chargesheet filed by the ED stated that the separatist had admitted talking to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed on phone on the issue of Kashmir and had last spoken to him in January 2017.