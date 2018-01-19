Two accused arrested in Gurugram gang-rape case
GURUGRAM, HARYANA: Two accused in the gang-rape of a girl has been arrested by the police.
While Pawan, one of the accused was arrested by the police on Thursday, the second, Lalit was nabbed on Friday.
The victim, a BA second-year student, was allegedly gang-raped by two boys here in Farukhnagar.
The incident took place on Monday when the accused abducted the victim in a car and raped her.