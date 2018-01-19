The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have launched a retaliatory firing. The exchange of fire is still on.| PTI

RS PURA SECTOR: Two civilians killed, three injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani troops on Friday once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation comes after a 17-year-old girl and a BSF Jawan were killed yesterday by the Pakistani troops in RS Pura sector.

Three civilians also suffered injuries in the heavy firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan.

Two days ago, four Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in the cross-border firing initiated by the neighbouring country in Poonch sector.

A Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan was killed as Pakistani resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in R S Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Jammu & Kashmir: Two civilians killed, four injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in R S Pura sector; #Visuals from hospital pic.twitter.com/Z343u5v1Gb — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

This came less than two days after four Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in the cross-border firing initiated by the former in Poonch sector.

Technically, India and Pakistan are observing a ceasefire along the LoC and the Siachen Glacier since 2003. In reality, however, firing is almost a daily affair. However, so far the armies have refrained from using heavy calibre weapons, like the Bofors 155mm, beyond the 120mm mortar, and usually use small arms.

But the rhetoric from India, that is also being matched by Pakistan, may put both sides on an escalatory ladder.

Since 2016, the frequency and intensity of firing has increased manifold. On December 19, the government told Parliament that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire 771 times in 2017. Pakistan claimed that India violated the ceasefire 1300 times in 2017.

This year has opened with seven soldiers being killed in Indian firing. In addition, near Uri in Kashmir, Indian troops killed five militants who were attempting to cross the Jhelum river into India.

