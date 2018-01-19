LUCKNOW: In Brightland school stabbing case wherein a 12-year-old girl student of Class VI who attacked class I student, Hritik Sharma, 7, was arrested and produced in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) from where she got interim bail here on Friday. The girl was booked under Section 324 and 325 of IPC for attacking the boy with vegetable knife inflicting injuries on his chest and abdomen.

During the hearing JJB, as the advocate representing the girl presented the documents of her age establishing her an 11-year-old minor, the Board granted her interim bail on a personal bond and fixed January 30, the next date of hearing.

Earlier, on late Thursday night, while the school principal Rachit Manas, arrested during the day on charges of hiding the incident and tampering with the evidence under Section 202 of IPC, was granted bail in the evening.

Moreover, the girl identified in photo by the victim and interrogated by the woman police officials in plain clothes admitted to her act. Later in the evening, the culprit was sent to Barabanki juvenile reform home after being produced before juvenile justice board.

On Tuesday morning a student of standard one Hritik Sharma was stabbed multiple times inside Brightland school in Aliganj. The profusely bleeding boy was rushed to KGMU trauma centre subsequently and is still recuperating. The girl allegedly stabbed the boy with the vegetable knife to get the school closed and a holiday declared. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went to meet Hritik at the hospital on Thursday morning. The CM had directed the trauma centre authorities to impart free treatment to the victim.

Meanwhile, the school administration on Friday closed the institution for the next two days in the wake of strong protest put up by the anguished parents at the gate of the premises demanding immediate action against the school management on Thursday. The protesting parents could be pacified only after police arrived and placed the principal under arrest.