NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the world wants to hear "directly from the horse's mouth" about India's policies and growth potential and he will feel proud to tell the success story of 125 crore Indians in Davos.

Days before his first visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, Modi told Zee News in an interview that India has made a mark globally and there is a need to reap the benefits.

Stating that India's economy is growing rapidly and it has been recognised by the world, including all rating agencies, Modi said Davos is a "good opportunity" for the country as it is a big market with the strength of demographic dividend.

"The country is seeing the biggest jump in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). It is natural that the world wants to talk directly to India and the world wants to hear directly from the horse's mouth about India's policies and potential. It matters if you hear it from the leader," Modi said.

While terming the Davos meet as the global economy's biggest congregation of businessmen, financial institutions and policymakers, the Prime Minister said he has not been able to go there so far.