PUNE: An 80-year-old woman was raped at her home in Pune's Talawade village.

The incident took place late night on January 13 and an FIR was registered yesterday.

According to reports, the woman informed her son about the incident after he came home and accordingly the FIR was registered.

The policial officials confirmed that the accused is absconding.

An investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.