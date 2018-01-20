MUZAFFARNAGAR: An accused in several cases of robbery, on the run for over six years, was arrested from a forest area in a village here, police said today.

Kamal Hasan, who carried a reward of Rs 10000 on him, was arrested in the forest area of Ichoda village yesterday, Sub Inspector Shiv Kumar, of Ratenpuri police station, said.

Hasan was wanted in several cases, including the robbery of Manpura Ashram in which two priests were shot dead in 2012, he said.