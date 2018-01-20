NEW DELHI: THE Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday nabbed an official of the Bank Note Press of Reserve Bank of India at Dewas in Madhya Pradesh for stealing currency notes worth `90 lakh from the Press.

The nabbed official, Manohar Verma, was posted as Deputy Control Officer at the Note Verification Section of the Bank Note Press.

On Friday, CISF personnel deployed at the Section noticed that Verma was hiding something discreetly in an empty wooden box lying in the corridor. The CISF personnel became suspicious and kept Verma under observation and also informed their superiors of the matter. The superiors rushed to the spot, a CISF spokesperson said.

Manohar Verma was physically searched, and two bundles of currency notes in the denomination of `200 were found concealed in his shoes. Thereafter, a thorough search of his office was carried out by the CISF in the presence of senior officials of the Bank Note Press.

During the search, 4,743 currency notes in the denomination of `500 and 1,189 notes in the denomination of `200, worth a total of `26,09,300 were recovered, CISF spokesperson Hemendra Singh said in a statement.

Verma was an officer, and as per the procedure, the clothes and shoes of officers are not removed during checking when they are going out of the high-security zone of the Bank Note Press, Singh said.

The CISF handed over Verma along with the seized currency notes to the police for legal action.

Subsequently, the police registered a case against Verma. As part of the investigation, the police searched his residence and recovered currency worth `64.50 lakh.