NEW DELHI: Centre has accorded Z+ security cover to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on an all India basis.

Under Z+ category protection, Kumar will be secured by 35 to 40 armed commandos and will have escort vehicles during movement.



The move comes following a request from the State Government and security audit of Kumar by the Intelligence Bureau.

"The matter has been considered in the (Home) Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agency and it had been decided to include Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister, Bihar in the Central list as a Z+ category protectee, reads an order issued by the Ministry on Mond