MUMBAI: The Congress lacks credibility and hence it won’t be able to provide an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) until the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh (BBMS) chief Prakash Ambedkar has said.

The Dalit leader, who was speaking during a meet-the-press event of the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would go for simultaneous polls for Parliament and several state Assemblies around December this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be errant but his image of being “non-corrupt” was intact, Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, said.

“Modi reiterates Congress’s tainted past in his speeches, which the Congress cannot counter. The image of their president Rahul Gandhi is good, but the same is not true of the other leaders. That is why it cannot take on the BJP,” he said, explaining why he felt that the party cannot provide an alternative to the BJP at least until 2024.