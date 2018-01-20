NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked him to talk about his plans over job creation, Doklam conflict with China, and the recent rise in rape cases in Haryana.

Rahul’s dig followed Modi’s appeal to people to pitch ideas for his next Mann ki Baat programme to be aired on January 28.

“Dear Narendra Modi, since you’ve requested some ideas for your MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to get our youth JOBS, get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM and stop the RAPES in Haryana,” Rahul tweeted on Friday.

The Congress had been targeting the PM for his one-sided communication through his radio programme, and suggesting that he listen to the people’s voice instead.

Party’s communication chief Randeep Surjewala alleged the Centre’s response to the ongoing Doklam standoff with China lacked consistency and did not answer the concerns expressed by the Opposition party over media reports that China was occupying the disputed territory.

Referring to the spate of rape incidents in Haryana, the Congress alleged that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter had no right to continue in office.

Noting that Khatter was also the home minister in Haryana, the Congress leader said “he cannot shirk his responsibility”.